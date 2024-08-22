SUV allegedly rammed into an RCMP vehicle in Surrey

A suspect attempting to run away from police allegedly rammed an SUV onto an RCMP cruiser.

According to Mounties, just before 2 pm Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of 146 Street and 108 Avenue. RCMP said that officers located a suspect vehicle, a blue Ford Explorer SUV.

“While officers attempted to make contact with the driver, the SUV allegedly rammed the police vehicle,” RCMP said in a statement. “The SUV caused a collision with a civilian vehicle that was stopped in traffic,” while fleeing officers.

RCMP said police on the scene were able to locate the SUV at 144 Street and 104 Avenue and saw the driver driving the vehicle “dangerously into oncoming traffic.”

“Based on this extreme escalation of risk that the driver of the SUV posed to the public and police, police engaged in a pursuit to stop the SUV and restore public safety,” RCMP said.

When police stopped the SUV near the King George Boulevard and 108 Avenue intersection, the driver of the SUV got out of the vehicle and ran away.

“Officers engaged in a foot pursuit and deployed a conductive energy weapon before safely taking the suspect into police custody,” RCMP added.

The man was arrested and is being held in police custody for a bail hearing.

“Charges of flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and assaulting police officers will be recommended,” Mounties added.

No police officer or members of the public were injured during the incident, but the man in custody has minor injuries, police added.