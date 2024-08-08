Veteran police officer to run for BC NDP in Vancouver-Yaletown

Former Vancouver Police Department (VPD) Inspector Terry Yung is expected to be the BC NDP’s candidate for the riding of Vancouver-Yaletown in the October 2024 provincial election.

Yung, who recently retired from the VPD after three decades of service, officially announced his candidacy today.

“I know Terry is values driven. He readies action any time someone is pushed around, exploited, taken advantage of, or left behind,” said BC NDP Premier David Eby in a statement today.

“He knows we need to be tough on crime, and tough on the causes of crime. These values led him to an exceptional career in law enforcement, and have called him to public life as a BC NDP candidate. He will join two other decorated senior police officers on our candidate team, all of whom have spent their careers dedicated to delivering safe and strong communities. The people of Vancouver-Yaletown can count on him to be in their corner,” continued Eby.

In a release, he is the only candidate seeking the nomination and is expected to be acclaimed at the BC NDP’s official nomination meeting on August 28.

Vancouver-Yaletown is a new riding from the redrawing of electoral riding boundaries.

Previously, the area was part of the Vancouver-False Creek riding, which is a geographical area that includes False Creek South neighbourhoods.

Between 2013 and 2020, the riding of Vancouver-False Creek was held by former Vancouver Mayor Sam Sullivan. Currently, Vancouver-False Creek is represented by the BC NDP’s Brenda Bailey, who is the Minister of Jobs, Economic Development, and Innovation, and will be running for Vancouver-South Granville in the 2024 election.

“City cores across North America are facing real crises with homelessness and addictions, and the impact on public safety that follows. Here in BC, we’re focused on keeping people safe and getting to the root causes of crime. And it’s starting to make a difference,” said Yung.

“As a former VPD officer, I know BC can be a leader in successfully taking on these challenges with kindness and compassion, recognizing the roles of poverty and mental health in creating these conditions. And that’s the approach this government has taken. It is hiring new police and taking on organized crime, launching mental health crisis response teams, and opening more homes and treatment facilities. BC is tackling our public safety challenges on every level. It’s work worth doing — and worth being part of.”

Yung was also the longtime board chair of the non-profit social service organization SUCCESS (United Chinese Community Enrichment Services Society), and involved with other organizations such as the Big Brothers of Greater Vancouver, the Vancouver Cambie Lions Club, and the Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver. He is a recipient of the BC Medal of Good Citizenship and a Melvin Jones Fellow.

Yung is the husband of ABC Vancouver city councillor Sarah Kirby-Yung.

Last month, the Conservative Party of BC confirmed former NPA Vancouver city councillor Melissa De Genova will be their candidate in Vancouver-Yaletown.

At the time of writing, the BC United and BC Greens have yet to indicate who will run for their respective parties in the riding.