The New West Police Department (NWPD) is looking for assistance from the public after a report that a customer spat on a fast food employee who was wearing a hijab in a potential hate crime.

Police are investigating the incident, which occurred this past weekend.

New West Police have informed the Provincial Hate Crime Unit about the investigation, and some photos of the suspect have been released.

According to a release from the NWPD, the incident occurred on August 4 at around 10 pm.

Police received a report of an assault inside a fast-food restaurant in the 500 block of 6th Street. Upon reviewing photos, Daily Hive can confirm that the incident occurred inside a McDonald’s on that street.

The victim informed officers who responded to the incident that she had been spat on.

Police describe the suspect as a 55-year-old with dark brown shoulder-length hair who was wearing a black and white top.

During the alleged assault, the suspect had a shopping cart with her.

The victim was wearing a hijab, and the suspect made comments related to the victim’s background, which is why the alleged assault is being investigated as a hate crime.

“We’re hoping somebody can help us identify the suspect so we can find out what the motivation was behind the assault,” said NWPD Staff Sergeant Sanjay Kumar.

“We’d like to extend our thanks to the staff at the restaurant who came to the aid of the victim and assisted her in calling police.”