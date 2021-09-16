Surrey RCMP seize large quantities of cash, cocaine, and meth

The Surrey RCMP and Surrey Gang Enforcement Team (SGET) are continuing to take action against gang activity in the Lower Mainland. A recent operation saw the seizing of large quantities of cocaine, meth, cash, and other illegal items.

Multiple arrests have taken place as part of an ongoing operation to tackle gang activity. The majority of arrests and seizures have happened in Newton and Guildford in Surrey.

Between August 29 and September 1, SGET arrested four alleged drug traffickers and a catalytic converter thief and seized five vehicles that had been involved in criminal activity.

SGET entered into what they called five significant investigations in late August/early September.

Four of the five investigations primarily targeted alleged drug traffickers, where officers found illicit drugs pre-packaged in a suspect’s underwear. The suspect had sewn a pocket into their underwear to hide drugs.

Officers seized 11 grams of methamphetamine, 31 grams of cocaine, 7.81 grams of fentanyl, and over $8,000 in cash. Four vehicles were also seized.

The fifth investigation took place after SGET pulled over a motorist for a driving infraction.

During that interaction, Surrey RCMP says that officers were able to visually identify several catalytic converts inside the vehicle.

While attempting to prove ownership to officers via cell phone images, the driver allegedly showed the officers images of the vehicle parts being stolen. He was subsequently arrested for being in possession of stolen property.

Officers allegedly also located 1.3 kilograms of suspected Doda powder, an opiate, and the vehicle was seized.

The five investigations are ongoing, and charges have not yet been laid.