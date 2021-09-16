Police identify victim in Vancouver Pacific Rim Hotel shooting

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) has identified the shooting victim in the city’s thirteenth homicide of the year, which took place inside the parking lot of the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel on Wednesday afternoon.

VPD has named 35-year-old Amandeep Manj as the man who was found dead in a vehicle underground the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel.

Officers and paramedics arrived and pronounced Manj dead on the scene.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate the shooting. No arrests have been made.

#VPDnews: Amandeep Manj, age 35, is Vancouver’s 13th homicide victim of 2021. He was found dead in a vehicle in the underground parkade of the Fairmont Pacific Rim hotel yesterday. Any info to 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. https://t.co/wc8xq49Bds pic.twitter.com/XnQWDqSFBb — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) September 16, 2021

“This brazen shooting happened in broad daylight at a popular tourist hotel in the city,” Constable Visintin added.

VPD investigators believe that the shooting was targeted and asked the public to remain vigilant while they find the person responsible.

Anyone with information is being asked to call VPD’s Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.