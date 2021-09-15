Langley teacher's disappearance being investigated by IHIT

Naomi Onotera, a teacher from Langley, was last seen on August 28, and now the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called in to aid in the investigation.

Langley RCMP were initially investigating the disappearance of Onotera, and now IHIT has been called in to assist their Serious Crimes Section.

IHIT is looking at the residence of Onotera as the starting point of their investigation.

Onotera is 40 years old, 5’9″ tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

“IHIT would like to ask for patience as this investigation continues. The family has also asked for privacy,” said Sargeant David Lee in a statement.

“I would caution that the presence of officers, security and crime scene tape is not an indication of criminality of anyone living in the residence.”

Langley RCMP are asking the public to submit any footage they might have saved on a dash cam around Onotera’s residence in Langley City, near 200th Street and 50th Avenue.

They are also hoping the public studies a photograph of Onotera’s vehicle. Though she left her home without her car, investigators have been attempting to establish a timeline of all events related to Onotera since August 25.

IHIT is also working closely with the Integrated Forensic Identification Section, and the investigation is considered to be in the early stages.

Further details will be released when they become available.