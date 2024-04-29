Woman and child sent to hospital after Surrey crash that has gone viral

Video of a car crash in a Surrey neighbourhood that sent a woman and child to hospital has been widely shared online.

Surrey RCMP told Daily Hive that the Saturday crash was a case of “speed and improper turning.”

Officers responded to the crash scene on April 27, around 4:20 pm, at the 7900 block of 124 Street.

The now-viral footage, the source of which appears to be surveillance footage from the front of a residence on the block, shows a Honda Civic attempting a U-turn before a Dodge Challenger speeds into the frame, crashing into the side of the Honda at high impact.

The Civic then crashes into a tree as the Challenger vanishes out of frame.

“There was significant damage to both vehicles,” Surrey RCMP told Daily Hive.

The woman and child were occupants of the Civic, while two male passengers occupied the Dodge Challenger.

While both the woman and child were sent to hospital, only the child sustained non-life threatening injuries.

“The adult male driver and passenger travelling in the Dodge Challenger did not sustain injuries,” RCMP said.

Another video shows a confrontation in the aftermath of the crash, with the driver under fire for speeding in the residential neighbourhood.

RCMP added that impairment has been ruled out, but the investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, the video is making the rounds on social media, with many debating who was at fault.

“Driving Challengers 80 km+ in a residential neighbourhood is criminal negligence,” one Reddit user responded.

Others suggested adding speed bumps to neighbourhoods like this.