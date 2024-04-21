A pedestrian has died following a crash along a Metro Vancouver highway

Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian on Highway 11 that took place Saturday night.

The Abbotsford Police Department said the collision occurred overnight near the Highway 11 and Harris Road intersection.

Frontline officers were called to the area around 11:30 pm and found the pedestrian, who appeared to have sustained serious and life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a statement Sunday morning.

“Appropriate road closures were temporarily placed to allow investigators and members of the RCMP’s Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services (ICARS) to gather evidence and speak to witnesses at the scene,” police explained.

Police said it is still seeking to identify the female pedestrian, “for which we do not have an age range yet.”

The department added that the driver involved in the crash and witnesses remained at the at the scene and are cooperating with police.

“Impaired operation is not showing to be a factor in the crash,” police confirmed.

The investigation is in its early stages.

Police are pleading with the public who may have any information about the crash, dash-cam footage or were in the area on April 20 between 10 pm and midnight to contact the department at 604-859-5225.