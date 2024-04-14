Driver allegedly reaching for fried chicken piece led to BC highway crash 

“This bite of chicken could have been deadly.”

RCMP are reporting that a highway crash in BC could have been a whole lot worse after a driver allegedly admitted to police that he was distracted when he veered into a barrier.

Police claim the male driver told an officer that he was reaching for a piece of fried chicken which led to a single vehicle crash on Highway 3, near the Nancy Green Junction, in Rossland, BC last Sunday afternoon.

A Trail and Greater District RCMP officer that responded to the report of a crash and found the uninjured man and his crashed vehicle.

“His vehicle had sustained serious front end damage after colliding with a concrete barricade, and needed to be towed from the scene,” police said.

The officer also learned that the driver’s vehicle had allegedly expired, and the man was issued a $598 fine for no insurance.

“Distracted driving one of the leading causes of fatal incidents on our highways in BC. Please stay focused on driving and leave the chicken dinner at home,” says Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.