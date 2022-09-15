Surrey man climbs on top of ambulance and delays paramedics (VIDEO)

It took an extra 20 minutes for paramedics in Surrey to respond to an incident after a man climbed on top of their ambulance.

On August 23, around 3:30 pm, a report about an “unwanted person” at a store near 150 Street and 104 Avenue was made to the Surrey RCMP.

While police were on their way to the scene, they received an update that the man had climbed onto the roof of an ambulance.

A man across from the scene caught this incident on camera.



In the video, a shirtless man can be seen standing in front of the ambulance that had its lights on. The man then lifts himself onto the ambulance bumper and climbs to the roof.

BC Emergency Health Services says paramedics were responding to a non-urgent medical call.

Officers on scene were able to talk the man down off the roof.

Mounties say the man was taken into police custody after police checks revealed that there was an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

“The man was transported to hospital for a medical assessment and then transported to cells,” Mounties say.

The paramedics driving the ambulance were trying to get to 110 and 126A Street in Surrey for an incident, and the delay meant they arrived about 20 minutes later than expected. The patent was cared for by paramedics and transported to the hospital.