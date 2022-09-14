It has been two years since the Sea to Sky Gondola was cut for the second time, and today the BC RCMP provided an update on the second anniversary of the incident. The cables were cut on August 10, 2019, and September 14, 2020.

BC RCMP Sgt. Chris Manseau said that investigators believe that the suspect is highly fit and someone who likely knows the area very well. The RCMP also revealed that a security guard patrolling the area beneath the gondola nearly lost his life or got seriously hurt.

The BC RCMP Major Crimes Special Project Unit is now overseeing the investigation.

The Sea to Sky Gondola company is doubling the $250,000 reward for information leading to an arrest to $500,000. Kirby Brown, the general manager of the Sea to Sky Gondola company, announced the news on Wednesday morning.

Another tidbit RCMP officials revealed is that when the Sea to Sky Gondola cables got cut, they nearly killed a security guard patrolling the area beneath it. RCMP believes it was just a matter of seconds separating the security guard from catastrophe.

“Suddenly, a catastrophe fell on his heels. So it was startling, disturbing. It’s been a couple of years since, but he’s doing fine,” said Brown.

RCMP also revealed that they captured thermal imaging of the suspect but believe there is someone out there who knows more, and the RCMP is asking them to come forward.

According to an RCMP spokesperson, the way the suspect cut the cables suggests that they knew it would cause catastrophic damage. The total damaged incurred was valued at around $10 million.

The RCMP is hoping for a criminal mischief charge and a charge for endangering the security guard’s life from the BC Prosecution Service.