Police are now investigating a fire that “completely gutted” a beloved church and displaced dozens of single-room occupancy hotel (SRO) residents as arson.

In July, community members were devastated to see Vancouver’s Street Church up in flames. Locals said the church supported those who are most vulnerable in the community for years.

Fire at main snd Hastings

The smoke from the major fire engulfed a part of the Downtown Eastside and an adjacent building to the church was impacted.

Over 75 people living in the SRO were evacuated as a precaution.

“While nobody was injured in the fire, smoke and flames came dangerously close to the Maple Hotel, which houses dozens of vulnerable Downtown Eastside residents,” Const. Tania Visintin said.

Two months after this incident, Vancouver Police are now releasing security video in hopes the public can identify three suspects who were in an alcove behind the church when the fire was lit.

“We believe each suspect was present when the fire was set, had knowledge of the arson, and had time to either put out the fire or call for help,” added Visintin. “Their failure to do so put dozens of people in danger, and we’re asking anyone who recognizes them to come forward.”

VPD and VFRS investigators have launched a criminal investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-4477.