"I was just numb": Lotto player in shock after massive win

A lottery player in Metro Vancouver is still reeling from their massive win. On Thursday, July 6, the BC Lottery Corporation (BCLC) shared the news that a Surrey resident had won the Set for Life prize.

According to BCLC, William Goligher bought a Set for Life Scratch & Win ticket in the spur of the moment at the Real Canadian Superstore on King George Highway and 76 Avenue in Surrey.

He ended up winning the game’s top prize – $675,000.

“I was at home sitting at the kitchen table,” said Goligher. “I thought I’d scratch some tickets. I was just numb.”

Goligher waited a few days for the news to sink in before going to a retailer to verify the win. “[My wife] came with me to the retailer because she wanted to see for herself,” said Goligher.

Now, he’s planning to help out his family and celebrate with a nice dinner. Any other plans will have to wait while he decides what to do next.

“Whatever we feel like doing, we’ll do it,” he said.

BCLC said that the lottery winner was still in shock after claiming his prize at the BCLC office in Vancouver. “This still has not sunk in, to be honest,” he said.