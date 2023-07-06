Good news, Mario Kart fans: you’ll be able to shoot a red shell at Bowser in a brand new Vancouver track launching next week.

The track will be featured in Mario Kart 8 for the Nintendo Switch as part of the latest Booster Course Pass.

A video trailer featured on the Nintendo of America YouTube page shows the Vancouver course in action.

Tour Vancouver Velocity, the name of the course, appears around one minute into the video.

The Vancouver track was actually previously featured in another Mario Kart game, Mario Kart Tour, a game only available to play on mobile devices.

Some landmarks featured in Tour Vancouver Velocity include downtown Vancouver near the waterfront, the Gastown Steam Clock, the Capilano Suspension Bridge, and what appears to be Rogers Arena.

There also seems to be a section of the course that resembles the central library in Vancouver.

Once you make your way through the course, you can also see the Olympic Cauldron, with the mountains in the background.

Other cities are also featured in the booster pass, including Paris, Tokyo, New York, the “Kalimari Desert,” and Sydney, Australia.

Mario Kart Booster Course Pass Wave 5 will be available to download on your Nintendo Switch device on July 12.