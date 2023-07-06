Coyote pack attacks dogs and owner on popular North Shore trail

Editor’s note: this article contains a graphic image that some readers may find disturbing.

A dog owner is sharing a warning with North Shore trail users after her fiancé and two dogs were attacked by coyotes this week.

Diane Rizzardo told Daily Hive about the terrifying encounter that she says left her two dogs badly hurt and her family shaken.

She and her fiancé Elliot have two dogs: Kaia, a 40 lb shepherd terrier cross, and Quinn, a 65 lb Aussie shepherd husky cross.

On Wednesday, Elliot was running with their dogs on a main trail from the ranger station at the Seymour Demonstration Forest by Rice Lake to Lynn Headwaters.

The dogs were both outfitted with GPS collars and bells for the trip. While running, they encountered a coyote.

“They got lured by one coyote into the bushes and then were attacked by a pack of five coyotes,” Rizzardo said.

After being chased by the coyotes, the dogs came running back. “My fiancé made noise and tried to scare them off, two ran away, and the other three started biting him and continuing to bite and attack my two dogs,” said Rizzardo. He had to hit one of the coyotes with a stick to get him off.

The altercation left Kaia “pretty banged up” with a torn ear and several muscle-deep puncture wounds. Quinn also suffered puncture wounds.

As for Elliot, he had to get a rabies shot, and his ankle was glued and stitched up. Thankfully, rangers at Lynn Headwaters helped him get back to his car after the incident.

Both Elliot and Diane are experienced trail runners and have been around coyotes before. “I actually love coyotes and have never had a negative interaction with them previously,” said the dog owner and physiotherapist.

“Our dogs have seen coyotes before and have never had an issue with them previously, we all respect each other’s space. There is likely a den near the trail since multiple attacks have happened in the same place in the last week or so,” said Diane.

“Hopefully, the conservation officers close the trail or put up signage to warn people.”

Metro Vancouver Regional District response

Daily Hive reached out to the Metro Vancouver Regional District to ask about the coyote attack and to learn more about what can be done to prevent coyote/human conflicts.

Metro Vancouver told Daily Hive that it’s “aware of recent incidents around Lynn Headwaters Regional Park and Rice Lake involving coyotes displaying defensive behaviour toward off-leash dogs, as there are coyote mothers with young pups in the area.

Park users are now asked to keep all dogs on leash in the area and signs have been posted about the active coyote season.

“All visitors to Lynn Headwaters Regional Park and the Lower Seymour Conservation Reserve should be aware that these are natural areas with active wildlife, including coyotes and bears,” said Metro Vancouver, asking the public to exercise caution and comply with all posted signs.

All wildlife incidents should be reported with the Conservation Officer Service R.A.P.P. line (1-877-952-7277).

The BC Conservation Officer Service confirmed with Daily Hive that they have not received any reports of aggressive coyotes in the Rice Lake area of North Vancouver. They have resources available online to learn more about preventing wildlife encounters.