Five BC lottery players won big this Canada Day

What a way to celebrate the long weekend.

Canada Day proved to be extremely lucky for five British Columbians.

While no Canadian won the gold ball prize worth $18 million during the Saturday, July 1 draw, according to PlayNow, two lottery players who bought Lotto 6/49 tickets woke to some happy news when they discover that they will be splitting the top prize.

According to PlayNow, they managed to match the six winning numbers for the $5 million classic draw prize. As a result, someone from Richmond, BC, and another player from Western Canada will each be taking home a cheque for $2.5 million.

There is a 1 in 1,3,983,816 chance of winning the Classic Jackpot, according to the BCLC.

Someone who purchased their ticket in Vancouver is now $1 million richer after matching the numbers 06142226-01 during the white ball draw.

And it doesn’t end there.

Three people from BC (two in Victoria, one in Vancouver) won $10,000 in the guaranteed prize draw.