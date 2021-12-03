Surrey home transformed into dazzling holiday display (PHOTOS)

A Metro Vancouver home is illuminated for the holidays in a dazzling display benefitting a local food bank.

Flavio Marquez heads this family project with help from his daughter and wife, who work tirelessly rain or shine to set up and take down the massive displays at their home in Surrey.

“On weekends we are outside playing Christmas music, greeting everyone, and handing out candy canes to the little ones,” Marquez told Daily Hive.

“Officially I started doing Christmas lights way back in the late ’80s at my parent’s house. I think I started with a whopping 250 lights on their house,” he said.

“The last six years have really been the ones where we’ve focused on growing our display and collecting donations for the food bank.”

In 2020, they managed to bring 1,427 pounds of food and over $1,700. If you visit their display this season, you can bring non-perishable food items and cash donations to support the Surrey Food Bank.

Holiday light-seekers are invited to drop by any time to see the display and talk through the Instagram-worthy light tunnels. The home is located at 16468 104 Avenue in Surrey.

