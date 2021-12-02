A Burnaby home known for its extraordinary Christmas light displays has returned for another year while collecting donations for the BC Children’s Hospital.

Every year, the DuPlessis family puts together an incredible holiday lights display at 8222 Burnlake Drive. The decorations are synchronized with music and run 12-minute shows daily between 4:30 pm and 12 am.

This year’s display features an “ice rink” installation featuring Mickey, Minney, Olaf, Charlie Brown, and Snoopy.

The DuPlessis’ snowman family has also grown and can be seen amongst stunning new Christmas trees and Santa waving from a hot air balloon.

If you look closely, you’ll also be able to find Misfit Island, Snoopy and Woodstock flying in a plane, and the Grinch in his sleigh.

The DuPlessis Christmas display can be enjoyed from the comfort of one’s vehicle or while socially distanced at the curbside and will be open until January 9, 2022.

Donations can be made on-site or online.