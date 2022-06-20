The purrfect convention for cat lovers returns to Vancouver this summer

Calling all cat lovers! A convention dedicated to all things feline is happening in Vancouver this summer and you’ll want to pick up your tickets right meow!

Meowfest is a full-day festival for the cat community happening on Saturday, August 20 at the Rocky Mountaineer Station.

The one-day fest is presented by catit and is part purrty, part trade show, and part adoption event all for a worthy cause.

Meowfest has a huge lineup of activities set for this year’s event. In addition to mingling with fellow feline fans, you can Meet & Greet “celebricats” and animal advocates throughout the day. These pawsome stars include Fomo The Cat and Cats of Instagram Ambassadors Bing Clawsby and Paw McCartney.

Other activities include cat life drawings, guest speakers and workshops, and photo ops. So make sure your phone is fully charged so you can snap as much as you’d like.

There will also be access to cat and kitten adoptions, a Feline Librawry, cat lovers’ speed dating with 25dates.com, and more. And for the first time in festival history, Meowfest is welcoming attendees’ cats to the event. Apply online as there is a limited number of spots.

No convention would be complete without a marketplace to shop for the latest items for your cat companions. There will also be a live DJ and food trucks and drink vendors so you can stay energized during your visit.

Best of all, Meowfest proceeds including ticket sales are donated to local animal shelters and organizations based in the city where the event is held. The past three festivals have raised over $40,355 for cats in need.

Tickets for Meowfest are on sale now and the first 100 readers will receive 10% off the ticket price using code DAILYHIVE10. Now that’s a deal worth purring about!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by meowfest (@meowfestival)

When: August 20, 2022

Time: 10 am to 1:30 pm or 1:30 pm to 5 pm. VIP Admission Pass holders can enter at any time.

Where: Rocky Mountaineer Station – 1755 Cottrell Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $27 plus fees for ages 13 and up, $20 plus fees for ages 7 to 12, free for ages 6 and under. The first 100 readers will receive 10% off the ticket price using code DAILYHIVE10. Purchase online