Fall is finally here!

But if you prematurely spent the money you could have used to buy pumpkin-spiced treats and an over-the-top Halloween costume — we’ve got your back.

Here are some ideas that are budget-friendly and close to home in Surrey that will help you get your autumn fix without breaking the bank. Even if you have $10 (or less) you can find something on this list.

See the leaves change at Bear Creek Park

The popular Surrey park is calming place to find yourself in the autumn months.

Lay on a picnic blanket, walk through the Bear Creek Park nature trails, or take the kids to ride on the miniature train.

Address: 13750 88 Ave, Surrey

Visit a pumpkin patch

The Rondriso Pumpkin Patch has a bit of everything: mini-pumpkins, hay bales and cornstalks.

Does not matter what age you are, there is so much fun to have.

The pumpkin patch opens on October 1st and runs Monday through Friday from 3 pm to 6 pm and on weekends from 10 am to 6 pm.

It costs $6 per person (aged 2 and up) to enter.

Hayrides to the field are an additional $3 each.

The fun carries on when you take home a pumpkin to carve it, with mixed results.

Address: 8390 172 St, Surrey

DIY some Halloween and fall decor

The spookiest month of the year is coming up so get a head start on decor and costumes.

There are many thrift stores around Surrey but Talize (which sits along the Surrey and Delta border) is a local favourite.

Visit this large thrift store to piece together a DIY costume for Halloween.

Or if costumes are not your thing, head down to your nearest dollar store and bring out your inner child by crafting unique fall or Halloween decorations.

Talize address: 11930 88 Ave, Delta

Visit a heritage site

The Historic Stewart Farm is described as “a gem nestled on Crescent Road along the Nikomekl River,” according to the City.

This fall, you can take part in the season-long Coffee Break at the Farm with friends or come by to make some new connections.

To help break the ice or reconnect there are cards, board games and puzzles to play with.

Or take a relaxing walk through the nature trails of Elgin Heritage Park.

This free adult-only event is bi-Weekly on Fridays throughout the fall season.

Here are the dates:

September 2, 16, 30

October 14, 28

November 25

December 9, 23

Either drop in or pre-register online or at 604-501-5100.

Visit the City of Surrey to check out other free events at the local heritage site.

Address: 13723 Crescent Rd, Surrey

Walk along the beach with a hot cup of coffee

There is no reason to completely stop heading down to the water.

Just pull over a sweater, walk down to the Crescent Coffee House and grab a hot cup of coffee.

Then enjoy the scenic views Crescent Beach has to offer by strolling down the pier and nature trails.

It does not matter what time of year you head down here — it’s always beautiful.

Address: 12302 Beecher St, Surrey