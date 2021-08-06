10 hidden gems to discover in Surrey

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Surrey may not be the first place that comes to mind when planning where to explore next, but it has something for everyone.

Whether you’re keen on getting outdoors or would rather dig into a good meal, there’s lots of cool places to discover in the area.

Things to do in Surrey

Go for a whimsical stroll at the lush Redwood Park, which is also home to an enchanting village made up of homes for fairies. Dozens of tiny figurines can be found nestled throughout a section in the back of the park, which have all been made by preschool kids in the area. It’s advised to look at the artwork but not to touch, as the pieces are very fragile.

Address: 17900 20 Avenue, Surrey

This is like a mini version of the Grouse Grind, which will help train you for the real thing. There aren’t quite 1,001 steps, but there are a lot to get you to the top of a hill offering unsurpassed views of the region. Many fitness enthusiasts flock here to get a good workout in for “leg day” while enjoying the great outdoors.

Address: Find the top of the steps at the western most point of 15A Avenue, off 126A Street, Surrey

Find this gem, which is just a 10-minute drive away from White Rock. The 22.5 acre property features scenic walking paths that are worth exploring. If you want to check it out, be sure to check their website beforehand, as it’s typically only open to visitors on special occasions and weekends.

Address: 16th Avenue and 170th Street, Surrey

History buffs will love a visit to this historic farm, which features a classic farmhouse and buildings, dating back to the 1800s. Guides also make it a memorable experience, by dressing up in costumes reminiscent of that time period. It also regularly hosts various heritage events like history talks and book clubs.

Address: 13723 Crescent Road, Surrey

Escape to this unincorporated island in Surrey for a scenic day trip. Barnston Island Regional Park offers incredible views of the Fraser River and if you’re lucky you might even spot some wildlife. The park has several trails to explore, as well as picnic areas for visitors to enjoy a family friendly outing.

Address: Take a 5-minute ferry from Port Kells to Barnston Island, Surrey

Make a stop at the scenic Mud Bay Park, which has plenty of shoreline trails along Boundary Bay to take advantage of. Go for a leisurely stroll along the three kilometre nature trail, which takes about an hour and a half to complete. It’s also a great place for those who love bird watching, as it’s home to a variety of shorebirds and waterfowl.

Address: 13030 48 Avenue, Surrey

Dig into classic French fare at this charming restaurant inside a vintage home. Built in 1918, this historic restaurant is one of Surrey’s best kept secrets. Their menu includes a variety of delectable dishes, including jumbo prawns, fresh oysters, filet mignon, beef medallions and rack of lamb.

Address: 13483 72 Avenue, Surrey

Wine and dine with your loved one or friends and family at this must visit vineyard, nestled on 13 acres of farmland. The beautiful property is right on the edge of White Rock and follows the scenic Serpentine River. Visit their tasting room to sample flights of their delicious wine and purchase a bottle or two to take home with you.

Address: 15560 Colebrook Road, Surrey

Automobile enthusiasts will love exploring the BC Vintage Truck Museum. It has an impressive selection of vintage trucks, some dating back as far as 1914. It was closed for awhile due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it has recently reopened its doors to the public again, much to the delight of visitors.

Address: 6022 176 Street, Surrey

Whether it’s for a birthday party, corporate event or just a fun night out with friends, axe throwing is always a good idea. Bad Axe Throwing also offers private lanes to test out and help hone your axe throwing skills.

Address: 109-8132 130 Street, Surrey