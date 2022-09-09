6 perfect places to study in Surrey (PHOTOS)

The back-to-school season is in full swing.

There are plenty of calming and quiet places to study at your university campus in Surrey.

But sometimes, it helps to shake up your environment to gain some new perspective.

So, here is a list of places around Surrey that have the perfect environment for you to zone in on your work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jax Hsu (@nofakingjax)

This library with a stunning interior is conveniently located in downtown Surrey. It is just a few steps away from the SFU campus and near the Surrey Central bus loop.

A free WiFi option is available for students and faculty and there are also printers, computers, a meditation room and group study rooms.

There is plenty of space for group and individual study, and a coffee shop on the first floor if you need a boost of caffeine.

Address: 10350 University Drive, Surrey

Phone: 604-598-7420

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Tiger Coffee Co. (@blacktigercoffee)

Sip on coffee from local roasters, bite into their signature house-made donut, and get to work!

The Black Tiger coffee has a spacious dine-in option, but if you are lacking some sun, there is also outdoor patio seating.

Address: 19255 Fraser Highway #110, Surrey

Phone: 604-427-4114

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TheCravingCouple | YVR ✈️ NYC (@thecravingcouple)

In case you need another excuse to make a bubble tea run — here is one.

Chatime in Surrey is the perfect area to set up camp and add a little joy to your study session.

This bubble tea shop has WiFi and enough room to find a place to hunker down until the late evening.

The location near King George Boulevard and 102 Avenue is open until 11 pm.

Address: 10255 King George Boulevard, Surrey

Phone: 604-588-6863

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bandra Cafe (@bandra.cafe)

If you are near the Strawberry Hill Shopping Centre, Bandra Cafe provides a unique environment to get the creative juices flowing.

You’ll find free parking, spacious booths and modernized street food that will keep you fuelled.

And if you need to take a break and challenge your mind in a different way, carrom and chess boards are available.

Address: 7310 #110 120th Street, Surrey

Phone: 778-565-7771

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaffina Coffee (@kaffina.coffee)

According to KAFFINA Coffee, it was founded on the idea of community and it really delivered.

When you come here, you’ll find there is plenty of space to sit alone or with others.

And it doesn’t hurt that the incredible coffee here will keep you energized.

Address: 2950 King George Boulevard #100, Surrey

Phone: 604-385-1444

View this post on Instagram A post shared by West Village Cafe (@west_village_cafe)

Here is another cafe that was created with the intention of bringing people together.

You’ll find this cozy communal cafe in the heart of South Surrey.

There are comfy areas to sit across the floor with a nourishing warm meal and dive into your books.

Address: #160 – 5620 152nd Street, Surrey

Phone: 604-372-2083