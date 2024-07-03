Surrey brags its long weekend event is the largest in Western Canada

A whopping 90,000 people attended Surrey’s Canada Day event, smashing the attendance record.

According to the City of Surrey, this event has become the largest celebration of its kind in Western Canada.

Folks among the massive crowd enjoyed free entertainment like live performances, amusement rides, and community booths. The annual event also included food trucks, a sensory-friendly space, and areas for folks to learn about Indigenous culture. Lastly, the event closed out with a fireworks finale.

Happy Canada Day Fireworks!

It was worth the drive to see the spectacular #fireworks show put on by the City of Surrey by two of my favourite people and Pyrotechnicians – our son Stuart and his girlfriend Chelsea.#impressive#fireworksextravaganza

🎆❤️🇨🇦❤️🎇 pic.twitter.com/zq2j2z0reT — Connie McGinley Personal Real Estate Corporation (@conmcginley) July 2, 2024

Ferris Wheel 2 hour line for 2 min ride. Waiting for darkness to fall to watch the fireworks 🙂#Surrey #SURREYCANADADAY #CanadaDay 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/0hO2LltRZd — Mark Teasdale ★ (@MarksGonePublic) July 2, 2024



“I am thrilled to see that Surrey Canada Day has broken its attendance record, with 90,000 people joining us at the Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre,” Mayor Brenda Locke said in a release. “It’s a testament to the incredible spirit and community pride that makes Surrey such a special place to live.”

It’s been a special and memorable day at Surrey Canada Day so far. As we continue celebrate our nation’s birthday today, I want to take a moment to reflect on the values that make Canada so special: diversity, inclusivity, and community. As the Mayor of Surrey, I’m proud to… pic.twitter.com/0d3oun8we4 — Office of the Mayor (@SurreyMayor) July 2, 2024



This year was the 20th time the Surrey Canada Day event was held.

“Here’s to many more years of celebrating Canada Day in Surrey,” the mayor added.