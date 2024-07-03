Surrey brags its long weekend event is the largest in Western Canada

EventsNewsCanada Day

Nikitha Martins
Jul 3 2024, 9:07 pm
Surrey Canada Day, July 1, 2024. (City of Surrey/X)

A whopping 90,000 people attended Surrey’s Canada Day event, smashing the attendance record.

According to the City of Surrey, this event has become the largest celebration of its kind in Western Canada.

Folks among the massive crowd enjoyed free entertainment like live performances, amusement rides, and community booths. The annual event also included food trucks, a sensory-friendly space, and areas for folks to learn about Indigenous culture. Lastly, the event closed out with a fireworks finale.


“I am thrilled to see that Surrey Canada Day has broken its attendance record, with 90,000 people joining us at the Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre,” Mayor Brenda Locke said in a release. “It’s a testament to the incredible spirit and community pride that makes Surrey such a special place to live.”


This year was the 20th time the Surrey Canada Day event was held.

“Here’s to many more years of celebrating Canada Day in Surrey,” the mayor added.

