Six figure City: Nearly 700 Surrey employees paid $100,000 or more last year

Working for the City of Surrey is a pretty well-paying gig for close to 700 municipal employees.

According to a financial disclosure document released this week, 657 employees made more than $100,000 before tax in 2023. Another 18 were paid a salary of $200,000 or more.

City Manager Robert Costanzo was the highest-paid employee, with a base salary of just over $318,000.

The salary information was released as part of a wider report on Surrey’s finances. An increase in expenses in 2023 was primarily attributed to increases in police and fire services, roads and safety, and sewer and solid waste services.

Does the potential to earn a six-figure salary working for the municipal government appeal to you? City of Surrey is hiring for several types of positions this summer, from clerks to museum attendants to engineering professionals.

Take a look at their career portal online — and maybe one day you’ll be included in the list of employees making $100,000 or more.