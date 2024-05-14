VentureJobs

City of New Westminster is hiring for jobs and some pay really well

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
May 14 2024, 9:53 pm
City of New Westminster is hiring for jobs and some pay really well
Hog Mountain Outfitters/Shutterstock  | Mircea Moira/Shutterstock

The City of New Westminster is hiring for some really well-paid positions that don’t require extensive experience.

There are more than a dozen job opportunities working with the City and its local police department.

While most expect candidates to have years of experience, a few positions don’t require much.

Here are some job opportunities that stood out to us:

Food Service Worker

In this position, the hired food service worker will be expected to help prepare pre-set food menu items for the Parks & Recreation food services and in preparation for catering services.

A qualified candidate will have completed high school, have one year of food preparation experience in a cafeteria or restaurant setting, and have a valid level one Food Safe Certificate.

This position requires work on evenings and weekends to support operational needs if needed.

The job pays $24.24 to $28.37 per hour.

Office Assistant

With a high school diploma and experience working in an office environment, you could be paid $29.49 to $34.62 per hour to with with the City’s police department as an office assistant.

In this position, you will be responsible for a variety of administrative processes and provide support to the department’s recruiting and training teams.

A competitive wage and 12% in lieu of vacation, statutory holidays and all benefits are also offered.

Finance Clerk

The City is searching for someone to fill a vacant finance clerk position who is “customer service focused and team-oriented.”

In this role, the employee will be responsible for a variety of elementary accounting and moderately complex clerical work.

A high school diploma supplemented by commercial and bookkeeping courses is necessary experience for this role.

The position pays $29.49 to $34.62 hourly.

General application

If none of these positions seem like the right fit for you, the City is accepting general applications.

Check out the rest of the vacant jobs on the City of New Westminster site.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Nikitha MartinsNikitha Martins
+ Venture
+ Jobs

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop