City of New Westminster is hiring for jobs and some pay really well

The City of New Westminster is hiring for some really well-paid positions that don’t require extensive experience.

There are more than a dozen job opportunities working with the City and its local police department.

While most expect candidates to have years of experience, a few positions don’t require much.

Here are some job opportunities that stood out to us:

In this position, the hired food service worker will be expected to help prepare pre-set food menu items for the Parks & Recreation food services and in preparation for catering services.

A qualified candidate will have completed high school, have one year of food preparation experience in a cafeteria or restaurant setting, and have a valid level one Food Safe Certificate.

This position requires work on evenings and weekends to support operational needs if needed.

The job pays $24.24 to $28.37 per hour.

With a high school diploma and experience working in an office environment, you could be paid $29.49 to $34.62 per hour to with with the City’s police department as an office assistant.

In this position, you will be responsible for a variety of administrative processes and provide support to the department’s recruiting and training teams.

A competitive wage and 12% in lieu of vacation, statutory holidays and all benefits are also offered.

The City is searching for someone to fill a vacant finance clerk position who is “customer service focused and team-oriented.”

In this role, the employee will be responsible for a variety of elementary accounting and moderately complex clerical work.

A high school diploma supplemented by commercial and bookkeeping courses is necessary experience for this role.

The position pays $29.49 to $34.62 hourly.

If none of these positions seem like the right fit for you, the City is accepting general applications.

Check out the rest of the vacant jobs on the City of New Westminster site.