Ruff truth: Here's how expensive owning a dog can be if you live in Canada

Thinking of getting a dog? Make sure you know what you’re signing up for — it isn’t all cuddles, belly rubs, and face licks.

Owning a dog in Canada can cost you between $3,530 and $4,410 a year, according to a new report published by fresh dog food brand Kabo.

Of course, spending varies depending on whether you’re adopting a pup from a shelter or buying one from a breeder. Where you live and your lifestyle might also affect your bills.

When you initially get a dog, there are a ton of necessary one-time expenses to bear. If you adopt one, the first big expense (adoption fee) might be lower, compared to the crater in your wallet buying a purebred dog could leave.

Still, a leash here and a cozy bed there, and you’re leaving the pet supply store with a $150 receipt. But what about the other bills? What if your pup needs their shots, or isn’t microchipped or neutered/spayed? It can cost up to $600 to neuter or spay your dog alone.

Kabo says initial expenses are worth it in the end. It’s the big annual expenses that can get hefty

You might end up spending $2,600 on wet or dry dog food and treats, especially if your dog is on a special diet due to a medical condition. Add an extra $100 on dental chews and tooth care.

Preventative medication can cost upwards of $200, and that’s aside from regular health checkups and vet visits, but additional costs like emergency vet visits or doggy daycare may arise.

If you’re leaving town and don’t have a friend who can take care of your furry friend, one session at daycare can cost $32, and dog walkers charge around $20. When the weather changes, your pup might need rain/snow boots, a warm jacket for winter, or a de-shedding grooming session to brave the summer heat.

“Pet insurance is often not something pet parents immediately opt into right off the bat, but if they choose to, could cost ~$1,000 a year,” reported Kabo.

Lastly, if you’re renting, some landlords require deposits for damage caused by pets.

Good luck retaining your deposit! Don’t forget to clip your dog’s nails and get them plenty of chew toys so they don’t end up wrecking those baseboards.