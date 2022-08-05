Animal shelter throws pity party for dog that's been there an entire year

Meet Emma, the pitiful pup that’s gone unadopted from a Surrey shelter for more than a year.

The German shepherd was brought to the Surrey Animal Resource Centre (SARC) on August 1, 2021 and since then has been looking for a forever home but without any luck.

To mark the sombre one year anniversary, the staff at the centre decided to do something to make Emma feel special and loved.

The centre posted photos of the little one’s so-called pity party on their Facebook page.

“Although Emma enjoys her time with the staff, she would prefer to be in her forever home with a pile of stuffed animals to call her own,” reads the post.

The demand for pet adoption is on the rise, according to the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association. “Nearly 700,000 animals are currently waiting to be adopted at animal shelters across the country as per Humane Canada,” reads their website. Within the next five years, animal adoption may reach an all-time high in Canada.

This is the first time in seven years that a dog has been at SARC for this long. If you’re interested in welcoming Emma into your home, you can email [email protected]. For details, refer to the Surrey Animal Resource Centre website.