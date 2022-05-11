These 10 intersections are the most dangerous in Surrey (MAP)

Want to know where to keep your eyes peeled on the road? We found the most accident-prone intersections in Surrey so we know where to stay alert.

ICBC has a variety of statistics available online for the public to see on accidents and collisions all around BC.

We took a look at the ICBC data for Surrey and mapped the 10 most dangerous places to drive based on the number of crashes that occurred between 2016 and 2022.

88 Avenue and King George Boulevard turning lane – 991 crashes Port Mann Bridge (North Side) – 953 crashes 72 Avenue and King George Boulevard turning lane – 783 crashes 120 Street and 72 Avenue – 764 crashes Port Mann Bridge (South Side)– 724 crashes 64 Avenue and King George Boulevard turning lane – 675 crashes Pattullo Bridge – 673 crashes 88 Avenue and Fraser Highway turning lane – 637 crashes 176 Street and Fraser Highway – 635 crashes 152 Street and Fraser Highway turning lane – 631 crashes

As speed-related crashes have been on the rise, ICBC cautioned drivers that an average of “141 speed-related crashes causing injury or death occur every month now through summer.”

“Speeding remains the leading cause of car crash fatalities in BC with eight people, on average, killed in crashes involving speed every month from May through September,” wrote ICBC in a release from May 3, 2022.

So drive within the speed limit and use caution at intersections where you know plenty of accidents have already happened.

Have you had a dangerous experience at one of these intersections before? Let us know at [email protected]