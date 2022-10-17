"Why are we surprised?": Surrey councillor on mayor's smashed SUV

A Surrey City Councillor is calling for more clear policies on City-owned vehicles for public officials after Mayor Doug McCallum returned his SUV with collision damage following his loss in Saturday’s election.

Councillor Jack Hundial says he never supported Mayor Doug McCallum driving a City-owned vehicle, especially when a $15,000 vehicle allowance is built into the mayor’s salary.

On Sunday, McCallum returned his Buick Envision SUV to the City, but its side panel was crumpled in what appeared to be damage sustained in a collision.

“You don’t know what was hit, or who — which is my primary concern,” Hundial said.

The City of Surrey reported the damage to police, which to Hundial implies McCallum hadn’t yet reported it himself.

City staff shared a photo of the smashed vehicle with Hundial, who then shared it on Twitter.

“[The reaction represents] a general anguish from a lot of people,” Hundial said. “But are we surprised? He’s prepared to say someone ran over his foot. This should not come as a surprise.”

Hundial was referring to McCallum’s upcoming trial for a mischief charge at a time when McCallum alleged a driver ran over his foot in a Save on Foods in Surrey during a Keep the RCMP in Surrey rally.

McCallum lost to mayor-elect Brenda Locke on Saturday. Locke has not responded to Daily Hive’s request for comment, but Hundial said she’s made it clear to him that she won’t be driving a City-financed vehicle during her time as mayor.

“I just think every city should have a clear policy on elected officials’ use of vehicles,” he said. “I can tell you generally most vehicles don’t cost $15,000 a year to operate.”

The Mayor’s Office told Daily Hive Sunday it’s investigating what happened, and wouldn’t comment further.

Surrey RCMP also looked into the case and determined no criminal offence occurred.