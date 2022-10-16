Surrey councillor blasts ousted mayor for returning City car damaged

A Surrey city councillor is calling out Mayor Doug McCallum for returning his City-owned vehicle with collision damage after losing Saturday’s election.

Councillor Jack Hundial shared a photo of a white Buick SUV, the same that McCallum drives, to Twitter Sunday. He said the mayor returned it to the City without getting it fixed first.

“To my extreme disgust, this is how McCallum returned his City of Surrey-funded vehicle,” Hundial said. “A final F U to Surrey residents.”

The white SUV’s passenger-side panel is crumpled in what appears to be damage sustained during a collision.

The City of Surrey confirmed McCallum’s vehicle was returned over the weekend.

“As the matter is being reviewed, the City will not be commenting at this time,” a spokesperson said.

The Surrey Now-Leader revealed in 2020 that McCallum drives a City-owned Buick Envision that the municipality bought for $47,000.

At the time, the finding was controversial because McCallum was driving the City-owned car while also collecting a $15,000 car allowance. According to the Now-Leader, any costs associated with the car are deducted from the allowance and McCallum only receives the leftovers.

McCallum lost the mayoral race to challenger Brenda Locke on Saturday.