City of Surrey to pay for mayor's legal fees in run-over foot mischief case

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum won’t have to foot the bill for his legal representation in an upcoming court case.

Following the news that the BC Prosecution Service approved a charge of mischief against the mayor on December 10, the City of Surrey confirmed to Daily Hive by email that they would cover the legal costs for the mayor.

A rep for the city cited a bylaw that applies to all City of Surrey employees, officers, and council members, including Mayor McCallum.

The Surrey Officer and Indemnification Bylaw from 2006 can be reviewed online, and it states that the “City will indemnify its Municipal Officials against payment of amounts required or incurred to defend an action, prosecution or claim brought against a Municipal Official.”

The mayor’s court appearance is set for January 25, 2022, in Surrey Provincial Court.

After a highly publicized altercation that allegedly happened on September 4, 2021, in Surrey, Mayor McCallum reported that he was “verbally assaulted” and struck by a car, having his foot run over.

The RCMP said that the incident took place in the parking lot of a Save on Foods in Surrey located at 3033 152nd Street at approximately 12:30 pm at a “Keep the RCMP in Surrey” rally.

The office of Mayor McCallum provided a brief statement at the time the charges were announced:

“We are in the middle of changing from RCMP to the Surrey Police Service and as this matter is before the courts, I will not be making any comment.”

While Surrey RCMP is still in command in Surrey, the new Surrey Police Service officers have begun supporting and shadowing them in a phased and integrated policing transition.

With files from Amir Ali

