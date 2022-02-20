Surrey border protest swells with more demonstrators (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

Throughout the day on Saturday, February 19, demonstrators continued to gather near the Pacific Highway Border Crossing.

When demonstrators weren’t busy apparently harassing reporters, they were cheerfully waving flags, protest signs – one of which read “Don’t turn Canada into China – and honking air horns.

The increased protest activity associated with the Freedom Convoy occupation in Ottawa prompted RCMP to shut down 176 Street to all traffic from 8th Avenue as a preventative measure.

“While police respect the right to protest, enforcement will be taken in the event protest activity becomes unlawful,” the RCMP said.

For crews with CBC and Global News, they had a different experience entirely. Journalists shared videos showing how demonstrators were aggressive towards them. In the videos, you can hear protesters screaming at them and even spitting.

Meantime, in Ottawa, police are moving to push out unlawful protesters after weeks of occupation.