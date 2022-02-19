CBC camera swarmed by "Freedom Convoy" border protesters (VIDEO)

As police move to kick out protesters occupying Ottawa, in BC, demonstrations at the border are intensifying.

According to RCMP on Saturday, February 19, they preventatively blocked access to the Pacific Highway Border Crossing as the area filled with protesters.

Purportedly in support of the “Freedom Convoy,” many demonstrators did not appear to support freedom of the press.

CBC journalist Dan Burritt tweeted out a video of what it looked like on the scene.

WARNING: Strong language. Convoy supporters & anti-vaccine protestors swarm our camera at 176th & 8th Ave. Pacific Hwy border crossing closed again. @cbcnewsbc @CBCAlerts pic.twitter.com/5V4Ox6CLIm — Dan Burritt (@DanBurritt) February 19, 2022

In the video, you can hear a cacophony of boing, screaming, and yelling. Protesters prod flags, umbrellas, and cellphones in the direction of the CBC camera. You can clearly hear “go home” and “shame on you,” along with NSFW language.

The tweet received many replies of “stay safe” amidst criticism of the crowd’s actions.

Protesters have been confronting journalists across Canada for weeks amidst the so-called Freedom Convoy protests.

CTV journalist Evan Solomon was doing a live-hit when a protester interrupted by standing in front of the camera in Ottawa.

Pleasant. @EvanLSolomon handling it like a boss but this can’t be easy. pic.twitter.com/FRQY8sAsut — Brittany Grunig (@b_grunig) February 18, 2022

With files from Megan Devlin.