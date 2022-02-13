A border protest in BC is starting to wrap up as police move in to arrest lingering demonstrators.

According to an update in the afternoon on Sunday, February 13, Surrey RCMP has started arresting protesters near the Pacific Highway border crossing.

The crossing that connects BC and Washington has been blocked due to ongoing protests this weekend associated with the Freedom Convoy occupation in Ottawa.

Now, Surrey RCMP confirmed that four people were taken into custody for mischief at the protests. Police say that vehicles and protesters who remained overnight Saturday are packed up and gone.

The border crossing remains closed for now, and the area near the order is still blocked off by police both on 176 Street and on feeder routes with RCMP asking people to respect road closures and avoid the area.

Social media posts show what it looks like on the ground and DriveBC highway cams show what it looks like from above:

Arrests now happening at 176 pacific Border Crossing.

Freedom lovers asking for more people to come down and just outbody them in blocking the “virus” pic.twitter.com/hLxN49BIpS — bu/ac (@buperac) February 13, 2022

POLICE ENFORCEMENT AT PACIFIC HIGHWAY BORDER CROSSING https://t.co/BepIAgcfpu pic.twitter.com/cJiwB1cqmc — Scary Poppins 💀☂️ (she/her) (@hexnoir) February 13, 2022

RCMP is also investigating an incident where demonstrators breached police barricades on Saturday.

“The actions of those who breached police barricades are under investigation. Police will be following up based on the evidence obtained at the time of the incident,” said RCMP earlier on February 13.

“While no injuries were reported as a result of the incident, this had the potential for harm to pedestrians and first responders. This kind of behavior will not be tolerated and is being investigated.”