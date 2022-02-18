Will there be convoy protests in Vancouver this weekend?

On Saturday, February 19, there could be more protests in Metro Vancouver in support of the Freedom Convoy occupation.

As of Friday, it seems like protesters will gather in Surrey again near the Pacific Highway border crossing. Last weekend, protests closed the border and police made arrests for mischief.

According to Surrey RCMP, this weekend the agency is keeping checkpoints in place to ensure that the border crossing remains open and accessible to commercial traffic.

“Our members are continuing to monitor the situation and enforcement action will be taken as necessary,” said RCMP.

“There are contingency plans in place should another convoy attend the area.”

According to a Facebook post from James Davison, planned protests in Vancouver have been redirected to Surrey.

According to the post, which references popular QAnon conspiracy “Where we go one, we go all,” they are pivoting their plans to head to the border instead.

So, in Vancouver this weekend, it’s possible that counter-protests could outnumber protests. The Gratitude Gathering: Together in Light & Solidarity is happening at Jack Poole Plaza and the Community over Convoys counter-protest is planned near the PNE.

The Vancouver Police Department said that “open-source info does state there will be a protest in Surrey,” this weekend.

“While we can’t discuss our operational plans, we want to emphasize that our priorities are to ensure public safety and to keep the peace,” said the VPD. “We are ready to respond and adapt to any issues should they arise.”