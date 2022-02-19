Demonstrators clog highway access to border crossing in BC (PHOTOS)

Demonstrators continue to gather near the Pacific Highway border crossing in Surrey this afternoon on Saturday, February 19.

Increased protest activity in the area near a crossing that connects BC and Washington associated with the Freedom Convoy occupation in Ottawa prompted RCMP to shut down 176 street to all traffic from 8th Avenue.

“As a preventative measure, and to help ensure public and officer safety, vehicle and pedestrians cannot access the Pacific Highway Border Crossing at this time,” the RCMP said.

“The public are advised to use alternate border crossings during this service disruption until further notice.”

According to the latest information about potential protest activity, there could be a number of vehicle convoys en route to the area to join in on the protests.

Police had checkstops in place on all routes that provide access to the border crossing and said they would continue to conduct vehicle check stops and potentially divert non-local vehicles from the area.

“While police respect the right to protest, enforcement will be taken in the event protest activity becomes unlawful,” the RCMP said.

Shortly after the RCMP announced its road closures, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said the “port of entry remains open” but that travellers should try to use an alternative processing site because of the protest.

Consult the Directory of CBSA Offices and Services to confirm hours of service before they head out.

Travellers should expect delays due to protest activities. The CBSA thanks travellers for their cooperation and patience.

In the afternoon on Sunday, February 13, Surrey RCMP arrested four protesters near the border crossing. Also last weekend, demonstrators breached police barricades.