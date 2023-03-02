"No two days are the same": BC RCMP is hiring new recruits

If you’re interested in a career in law enforcement, it looks like Surrey RCMP is hiring and will be hosting a special career information session next week.

Starting pay begins at $65,000, but the annual salary “usually” increases incrementally over the first 36 months.

On top of that, if you’re accepted into the RCMP training program, you’re also given a weekly allowance of $525 per week.

RCMP will host its career information session on Wednesday, March 8, at 14355 57th Avenue.

According to the RCMP website, after being offered employment, candidates are generally hired as constables at an annual salary of $65,776, but the incremental increases over the 36 months can take you up to $106,576.

You can see the full breakdown of other positions and salaries here.

Anyone interested in becoming an RCMP officer will hear from Surrey RCMP officers and officers from the BC RCMP about what to expect in a career as a Mountie at next week’s career info session. While the information session is happening in Surrey, successful applicants must be ready to relocate anywhere in Canada.

“For me, I had dreamed of becoming a police officer but it was only when I moved to Canada from India that, through hard work and determination, the dream became a reality,” said Constable Sarbjit Sangha in a statement.

“After spending the majority of my career working Frontline patrols, Major Crime, and with our Drug Unit, I can say that no two days are the same. I’m proud to represent the RCMP now as a spokesperson in both English and my mother tongue Punjabi, to help keep the community informed about policing and public safety issues.”

Benefits include vacation days, which are 15 days per year in the first five years of service. RCMP also offers a pension plan and family benefits, including maternity and parental allowances.

RCMP also offers opportunities for personal development, including for those wanting to further their education.

Application requirements include being a Canadian citizen or a permanent resident who has resided in Canada for three out of the last five years. In addition, applicants must have a high school diploma, be at least 18 years of age and have a driver’s licence.

Applicants must also meet specific health and fitness standards, be prepared to carry and use a firearm and be willing to spend 26 weeks training at the academy in Regina.

A complete list of requirements to apply is listed here and all the info about the career information session can be found here.