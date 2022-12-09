Metro Vancouver Transit Police hiring for a brand-new well-paying role

Metro Vancouver Transit Police is hiring for its newest uniform, the community safety officer, and it’s offering many well-paying jobs.

Long story short, the Community Safety Officer Program brings a new uniformed group to Metro Vancouver transit vessels, with officers undertaking various duties. Community safety officers will work alongside transit police officers.

Those duties include crowd control, fare enforcement, and security during police incidents.

Officers hired as part of the program will not be armed with guns but will be permitted to carry batons, pepper spray, and handcuffs.

There are three tiers of Community Safety Officer: level 1, level 2, and level 3. Each level offers an increase in hourly wage.

Officers achieve level 2 status after one year of service and level 3 status after two years of service.

The hourly wage is as follows:

Community Safety Officer — level 1 ($31.99)

Community Safety Officer — level 2 ($33.42)

Community Safety Officer — level 3 ($34.48)

Despite the nice wage, applying to become a community safety officer comes with several costs incurred by applicants.

Costs:

Vision exam: $88

Proof of typing speed: $20

Basic First Aid and CPR: $85

Academic transcripts: $6 to $10

POPAT: $60 to $80

Applicants must not have a criminal record for which a pardon has not been granted and must not have adult criminal charges pending.

When it comes to education, applicants only need to have a Grade 12 diploma or equivalent. In addition, law enforcement-related work experience is preferred.

Benefits include membership in the Transit Police Professional Association, a superannuation plan, physical training facilities, EFAP, continuing education subsidies, dental and vision care, group life insurance, a basic and extended health plan, and an unlimited employee transit pass which includes a spouse or dependent pass.

The job posting doesn’t say exactly how many officers will be hired, but many positions will likely be up for grabs.

