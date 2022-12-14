NewsVentureJobsCrime

Vancouver Police Department is hiring 100 officers with well-paid roles

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
Dec 14 2022, 8:37 pm
Vancouver Police Department is hiring 100 officers with well-paid roles
Liam Hill-Allan/Shutterstock

“Your workplace may be the streets of Vancouver or the water surrounding it, a local school or community policing centre, at the end of a police dog leash or undercover in the drug world, at the helm of a boat or an armoured response vehicle; in a crime lab or in the online world, on horseback or motorcycle,” VPD says. 

 

Those hired to fill the vacant positions will be offered a competitive salary that starts at $77,983 and grows to $111,709 within four years.

Officers have access to gyms inside all police buildings, career and mental health support, and an athletic therapist and physiotherapist on staff.

Applicants are expected to be Canadian Citizens or Permanent Residents older than 19 years old. 

Hopeful candidates don’t need any previous police training; however, they do need a Grade 12 diploma or equivalent and a minimum of 30 academic post-secondary credits. 

“Majority of our officers come from all walks of life,” a spokesperson tells Daily Hive. 

In-house courses and advanced programs at the Canadian Police College and JIBC are offered to develop skills. 

“VPD members also train annually at our state-of-the-art tactical training centre, which includes an indoor firearms range and force options gymnasium,” the VPD adds. 

There are a number of physical health measurements candidates will be expected to meet.  

It’s preferred that those applying have a degree or diploma in any field of study, a second language and volunteer experience. 

To apply or learn more about the position, visit VPD.com

