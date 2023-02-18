Now hiring: "Supernatural" super fan tour guide wanted in Vancouver

They say it doesn’t pay to watch TV. But for fans of the TV show Supernatural, right now, there’s a perfect opportunity to turn those nights spent watching on the couch into a new income stream.

According to a job posting by Vancouver Film and TV Tours, they’re looking to hire a Supernatural TV Show Tour Guide in Vancouver.

The show is a dark fantasy series starring Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, who play monster-hunting brothers. It was all filmed in Vancouver, all 15 seasons, between 2005 and 2020. Over the course of the show, it’s shot pretty much all over Metro Vancouver.

According to Vancouver Film and TV Tours, the company is launching a new tour this spring in Downtown Vancouver and is looking for a specialized guide to lead it.

“This guide needs to be a huge fan and knowledgeable of the show Supernatural and is ideally either currently working in the film industry or has actively in the past… ideally is an actor,” reads the listing.

The guide will bring guests through Gastown, visiting filming locations from the show, dropping by a bar, and checking out plenty of locations and doing activities along the way.

This is a part-time gig that pays $30 per hour, according to the listing, and is the perfect fit for a TV-loving Supernatural superfan.

Do you know someone who’s the perfect fit for this job?