Dream job alert: Arc’teryx is hiring 70+ roles in Vancouver

If you agree that getting outdoors will change your life, then we know your next career move.

Arc’teryx, a brand with a cult following both at home and abroad for its exceptional outdoor gear, is looking to add to its team.

Daily Hive spoke with Arc’teryx and learned that it’s hiring more than 100 people globally as its focused growth plans for 2023 include expansion in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

According to Marc Daniel, director of total rewards and people analytics, “Arc’teryx is a dream destination for passionate innovators who want to work alongside incredible people in a space of possibility.”

“Our people are the driving force behind our evolution, and we continually invest in activating our culture through our employee experience, attracting best-in-class talent, developing industry leaders, and driving and rewarding excellence in performance,” he said.

The company has spent the last five years strengthening its professional and personal growth programs and heavily focuses on internal movement and promotions. It even provided more competitive pay and benefits while focusing on improving employees’ overall well-being.

While there are more than 100 job openings across the business, 70 roles are hybrid or remote at the Arc’teryx Headquarters and Design Centre, located in North Vancouver, minutes away from North Shore Mountain trails.

Arc’teryx’s offices tout:

Casual dress and business environment

Free parking and bike parking

Dog-friendly front office

Fully equipped gym for personal use

Lunchrooms and BBQs

Cultural events celebrating the diversity of employees

Bike-to-Work week

Summer and Winter Celebrations

Yoga classes in the office

Access to community events in the regions

Volunteer events with regional partner organizations

Rebird: Employee product trade-in days

Leading maternity and parental leave top-up plans

Free premium subscription to Headspace

Wellness Days

Transit subsidy for daily HQ commuters

Medical Services Plan (MSP) and extended health and dental benefits for you and your family

One of the best benefits is its employee purchase program with friends and family discount codes.

There is also ARC’ADVENTURE, a seasonal program that recognizes those who go above and beyond, embodying Arc’teryx’s values. Those chosen get a week-long, all-expenses paid guided outdoor adventure. So far, the program just started in 2022, and teams have gone to Moab, Utah, and Whistler.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arc’teryx Vancouver (@arcteryxvancouver)



From retail and merchandising to IT and marketing, there are a ton of jobs available right now. To learn more and see all the open roles available, you can visit Arc’teryx’s careers page.