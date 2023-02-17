TransLink is hiring SkyTrain attendants and it pays really, really well

If you’re looking for a job that pays well and doesn’t require a lot regarding qualifications, TransLink is hiring SkyTrain attendants, and the role pays amazingly well.

To be qualified, all you need is your high school diploma, a Class 5 BC Driver’s License, Level 1 first aid training, and basic computer skills, including typing.

While it’s technically a part-time role, the schedule still entails around 25-30 hours a week, which is still a more than decent chunk of change at this level of pay.

The pay rate is $37.17 an hour, more than double the BC minimum wage.

The job description entails you providing “first-rate customer service” to the public on trains and at various SkyTrain stations. Attendants are responsible for customer assistance, fare inspection, and passenger counts.

In a limited capacity, attendants may also be called on for basic mechanical or electrical fault correction, emergency response, security, and minor custodial duties.

According to the job description, BC Rapid Transit Company employees are still required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Proof of vaccination may be required as part of the hiring process.

TransLink posted that it was hiring SkyTrain attendants earlier this week, so it’s probably a good time to apply.

You need to submit a resume and cover letter through the online application process.

TransLink is hiring for a full suite of other gigs; click here for more information.