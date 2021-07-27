One of Vancouver’s favourite local brewers has revealed they’ve got something epic in the works. Superflux Beer Company is opening a full-service restaurant.

While the Vancouver-based company operates a brewery and tasting room on Clark Drive, this next venture will be located in Victoria, BC.

The new concept is called “Superflux {Cabana}” and it will offer a rooftop patio, an expansive beer selection, and a full menu.

Superflux {Cabana} will have seats for approximately 115 people and plans to open this fall in the heart of downtown Victoria at 804 Broughton Street.

We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date, stay tuned!

Superflux {Cabana}

Address: 804 Broughton Street, Victoria