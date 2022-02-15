If you watched the Super Bowl this past weekend, chances are you’ve seen Uber Eats’ star-studded commercial. It now has US authorities warning the public not to consume soap.

Titled “Uber Don’t Eats,” the minute-long commercial stars Jennifer Coolidge, Gwyneth Paltrow, Nicholas Braun, and Trevor Noah.

The clip highlights the fact that customers can use the popular food delivery app to order groceries and other essentials along with their food orders.

Produced by ad agency Special Group and directed by Jake Szymanski, who’s worked on Step Brothers, SNL, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the actors are shown mistaking their grocery items for their food deliveries.

Here’s the full-length version:





Some of the non-edible items they pretend to chug or chow down include diapers, kitty litter, and even Gwyneth Paltrow’s notorious “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle from her lifestyle brand, Goop.

“This candle tastes funny,” Paltrow muses after having a nibble. “Not bad, but funny.”

Braun, who plays Greg Hirsch in the HBO dark comedy Succession, is seen drinking liquid soap.

“This tastes bad,” he mutters through a mouthful of soap.

“Thanks to Uber Eats, we don’t even know what food is anymore!” says Trevor Noah.

The commercial has since prompted the US Consumer Product Safety Commission to issue a warning for people not to follow suit in a rather terse tweet simply stating, “Do not eat soap.”

Do not eat soap. — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) February 14, 2022

The video also includes a disclaimer: “Prop food, do not eat dish soap.”

Let’s hope this doesn’t turn into the next Tide PODS trend.