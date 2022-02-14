SportsFootball

Upside-down 50 Cent entrance highlights wild Super Bowl halftime show

Adam Laskaris
|
Feb 14 2022, 1:55 am
NBC

The Super Bowl halftime show has come and gone this year, but the memes are forever.

At the ripe age of 34, Kendrick Lamar was the young star in the halftime show nostalgia trip mix that featured performances from 1990s and 2000s stars Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem.

In a game already taking place with a Los Angeles team in the Rams playing at home against the Cincinnati Bengals, star power was aplenty in the crowd.

But an unexpected 50 Cent cameo as he performed “In Da Club” shook the internet as the biggest surprise of this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

Emulating his 2003 music video for the Grammy-nominated signature track, 50 Cent came in upside down for the third track of this year’s halftime show.

And you better believe that the internet had its jokes ready for the surprise appearance.

But while some were tweeting memes, some celebrities were just enjoying the show.

In full, here’s the setlist from the show, the first-ever hip-hop performance in Super Bowl history:

  • The Next Episode — Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg
  • California Love — Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg
  • In Da Club — 50 Cent
  • Family Affair — Mary J. Blige
  • No More Drama — Mary J. Blige
  • m.A.A.d City — Kendrick Lamar
  • Alright — Kendrick Lamar
  • Forgot about Dre — Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Dr. Dre
  • Lose Yourself — Eminem
  • Still Dre — Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem
