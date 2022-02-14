Upside-down 50 Cent entrance highlights wild Super Bowl halftime show

The Super Bowl halftime show has come and gone this year, but the memes are forever.

At the ripe age of 34, Kendrick Lamar was the young star in the halftime show nostalgia trip mix that featured performances from 1990s and 2000s stars Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem.

In a game already taking place with a Los Angeles team in the Rams playing at home against the Cincinnati Bengals, star power was aplenty in the crowd.

But an unexpected 50 Cent cameo as he performed “In Da Club” shook the internet as the biggest surprise of this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

Emulating his 2003 music video for the Grammy-nominated signature track, 50 Cent came in upside down for the third track of this year’s halftime show.

And you better believe that the internet had its jokes ready for the surprise appearance.

damn, I bet on Tails on the coin toss and for 50 Cent to be right-side up — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) February 14, 2022

When 50 Cent came on pic.twitter.com/cRk0x4xFKP — Bonk's Mullet (@BonksMullet) February 14, 2022

50 CENT IS…..THE BATMAN — Dan O'Sullivan (👻 NOW *LIVE* ON GHOST 👻 ) (@osullyville) February 14, 2022

50cent when he was upside down waiting for Dr Dre to finish his verse #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/oXs4VcZTsH — max (@enfermomax) February 14, 2022

50 cent waiting for his part the whole time #HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/cSbGcy9DBJ — Tarun (@Tarun0820) February 14, 2022

But while some were tweeting memes, some celebrities were just enjoying the show.

OMG!!!!!!!!! WOW WOW WOW!!!!!!!! THE GREATEST HALFTIME SHOW IVE EVER SEEN!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 14, 2022

I think JLo enjoyed the #SuperBowl halftime show a little more than Ben. pic.twitter.com/TWjXIUrJ1b — Karisa Maxwell (@KarisaMaxwell) February 14, 2022

THAT WAS A BOMB OF RADICAL LOVE THANK YOU #SuperBowl HALFTIME SHOW!! Incredible!! That’s what it’s all about!! — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 14, 2022

Best halftime show ever! — James Harden (@JHarden13) February 14, 2022

In full, here’s the setlist from the show, the first-ever hip-hop performance in Super Bowl history:

The Next Episode — Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg

California Love — Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg

In Da Club — 50 Cent

Family Affair — Mary J. Blige

No More Drama — Mary J. Blige

m.A.A.d City — Kendrick Lamar

Alright — Kendrick Lamar

Forgot about Dre — Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Dr. Dre

Lose Yourself — Eminem

Still Dre — Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem