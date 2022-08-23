Infamous Sunwing party plane organizer releases first rap album

James William Awad, the organizer of this past winter’s infamous “Sunwing party plane” has released his first-ever rap music album.

While speaking with Daily Hive, the 29-year-old entrepreneur says his debut album, Ostrogoth Pt. 1, refers to what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said about him and his group of influencers who took a flight to Cancun out of Montreal on New Year’s Eve.

In early 2022, William Awad — also the founder of 111 Private Club — caused a media frenzy after videos and photos began circulating on Instagram showing passengers dancing, drinking, and smoking in the aisles of an in-flight Sunwing plane, without following the COVID-19 protocols Canada had in place at the time.

The videos were widely circulated across social media which eventually led to Transport Canada and Trudeau getting involved. Soon after, Sunwing — along with other Canadian airlines — refused to allow the partiers to board flights back home.

At the time, William Awad said he agreed to all of Sunwing’s pre-flight conditions and argued the airline did not uphold its part of the agreement.

Fast-forward seven months, the 29-year-old has now released a rap album.

He tells Daily Hive he’s been working on Ostrogoth Pt. 1 for two years and “took it very seriously.” He says he recorded 90% of the album in his own personal studio, which he built, and collaborated with American rapper Lil Baby at his studio.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by senior – james william awad (@senior)

William Awad, who goes by the musical name “Senior,” says one song on the 15-track album references both Trudeau and Sunwing.

In March, Senior recorded these lyrics for the song “Ostrogoth,” which he says foreshadowed the prime minister’s controversial trip to Costa Rica at the start of August. Maybe besides being a rapper, he can also tell the future?

“And how you know,

Is when you find out Trudeau calling me an Ostrogoat

Now I’m the goat

The haters acting cold, so I went out to buy them coats

I’m talking Haute

It made them b**ches wet, their body washing off the coast

I’m talking Costa

And all the boys I left when I left school cause I got Rica”

Senior tells us that the media frenzy over the winter helped him promote his album. “I feel like my art is what’s pushing it the most and the press coverage is allowing more people to discover the release.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by senior – james william awad (@senior)

In the aftermath of the party plane fiasco, Senior says people have been “pretty nice to me.” He says he’s organized bigger parties than the New Year’s Eve plane and that he’s been “mostly living in the dark in the past. I wasn’t showing everything I do.”

He says his music and art allow him to “show a lot more.”

“Come Up,” featuring Lil Baby, has 21,000 views on YouTube since being uploaded on August 21.

Senior says he is hopeful to release Ostrogoth Pt. 2 by the end of October, which will include features from Gunna, Lil Keed, Nav, and 42 Dugg — all songs which have already been recorded.

“After this,” he says, “I am closing the page on Ostrogoth and moving on to something else.”