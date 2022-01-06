James William Awad, the founder of TripleOne Decentralized Concept and 111 Private Club, has provided an update as to why Sunwing and other airlines have cancelled their return flight home.

111 Private Club labels itself as an “exclusive private group by invitation only.” The club planned the now-infamous Sunwing privately chartered flight from Montreal to Cancun on December 30, which was full of Quebec influencers and actors.

Over the past 24 hours, videos began circulating on Instagram, showing passengers dancing in the aisles without masks, drinking, and smoking.

Those involved may be facing up to $5,000 each in fines for failing to comply with Canada’s air travel rules, and Sunwing Airlines says it has triggered an investigation by Transport Canada.

Several of the passengers from the flight have taken to social media to defend themselves, either claiming they weren’t involved or saying that they didn’t realize the party would become such a big deal.