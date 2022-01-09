Two Sunwing party people lost their jobs after antics in the sky: Report

While flying in the face of Transport Canada’s air travel rules, at least two people aboard the Sunwing party flight from Montreal to Cancun have reportedly lost their jobs.

According to Le Journal, Frédérique Dumas-Joyal was dismissed from her position at the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) and realtor Karl Bernard has been let go from Sutton Quebec.

On December 30, photos and videos circulated social media showing what appeared to be a plan packed with party-goers – people were not in their seats, not wearing masks, and even vaping.

Frédérique Dumas-Joyal’s Instagram has been deleted since a video of her wearing a thong on her face instead of a face mask went viral, reported Le Journal, who did not hear back for a request for an interview.

Karl Bernard’s Residential Real Estate Broker Facebook Page also appears to be no longer available.

Now, there have been consequences for the passengers – including job losses, potential fines, and difficulties returning to Canada from Mexico.

The organizer James William Awad has taken to social media and his blog to defend his company’s actions.

James William Awad defended his company 111 Private Club’s event.

Reality of the story, sheeps are mad because people partied on a private chartered plane where partying was allowed. Wake up!! — James William Awad (@111jameswilliam) January 9, 2022

“The only thing that went wrong on this trip is having our “return” flight cancelled. Relax,” wrote Awad in a Twitter rant.

With files from Tyler Jadah.