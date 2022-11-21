Sunwing is offering 50% off select vacation packages for Black Friday

If you’ve been thinking of booking a winter getaway, now may be the time.

Sunwing is offering steep discounts on select vacation packages for Black Friday, with some resorts going for 50% off their usual price.

From today until November 27, travellers can snag a Black Friday deal on Sunwing’s website for travel by April 30, 2023.

Popular destinations include the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Cuba, and Jamaica.

Travellers leaving out of Toronto can stay in Cuba for a week for just over $600 including all taxes and fees — talk about a reason to look forward to the holiday season.

Trips from Vancouver are a little more expensive, but travellers can still spend a week at an all-inclusive resort in Mexico’s Riviera Maya for as little as $1,200.

Vacationers leaving from Alberta can stay in Jamaica for just over $1,200, or visit Cuba for less than $1,000.

Those flying out of Montreal can stay in the Dominican Republic for less than $900 a week, or Cuba for less than $700 per week.

“Whether you’re getting a jump on next year’s vacation plans or are in serious need of a winter escape (we know the feeling), take advantage of exclusive rate reductions on packages NOW so you can do more, explore more and celebrate more in the paradise that has your name written all over it,” Sunwing says.

Forget physical items, we’ll be shopping Black Friday travel deals.