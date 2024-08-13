Whether you like it or not, winter is closer than you think, and in the coming months, most parts of Canada can expect frigid temperatures, rain, and snow.

The Farmers’ Almanac has released its extended weather forecast, predicting a very wet and cold winter for most of Canada.

It appears that the conditions will settle in much sooner than December 21, which marks the beginning of the winter solstice.

“This winter La Niña is expected to develop and hang on through the season. If we blend the effects of La Nina into our proprietary formula, the winter of 2024-25 should see below-normal temperatures for about two-thirds of the nation, from east of the Rockies to Ontario,” reads the forecast.

The coldest weather will span from the Prairies to the Great Lakes region and the chilliest temperatures are expected to kick in during the last week of January into the beginning of February.

The forecast notes that BC will be “unseasonably chilly,” but Quebec and the Maritimes will experience “near to above” normal temperatures. However, the country as a whole will experience a “wet winter whirlwind” with either rainy or snowy conditions.

Which part of Canada will experience snowy weather?

The Farmers’ Almanac says eastern Canada will be hit with “above normal” precipitation this winter, specifically around the Great Lakes.

Newfoundland and Labrador are expected to experience wet weather with some snow. However, because of the above-normal temperatures, the precipitation will be “wet, mushy, and slushy.”

A “decent-sized” snowstorm is predicted to hit Quebec in the middle of February, and a “whirlwind of snow and rain” is coming for Ontario.

As per usual winter conditions, the Prairies will be cold and snowy.

The Almanac also noted that people in eastern Canada should mark the final week of January on their calendars because a “very active storm” is expected to slam that part of the country with heavy precipitation and strong winds.

Are you ready for the blast of winter weather headed Canada’s way? Let us know in the comments.